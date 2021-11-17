Interactive: 10 before and after photos from 'wall of snow' November storm

Abandoned trucks on the Thruway. Broken tree limbs. A family expecting a baby in need of a plow.

These are just some of striking images from the November "wall of snow" storm in 2014 captured by Buffalo News photographers.

Six months later, in the spring, News photographers returned to the same locations to document the post-storm changes.

Take an interactive look back at the storm through the lens of Buffalo News photographers in November 2014 and again six months later with 10 dramatic images.

[See more images in our "before and after" gallery]

Click and drag the white line in the middle of each photo to the left or right see the before and after scenes.