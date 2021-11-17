 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Interactive: 10 before and after photos from 'wall of snow' November storm
0 comments
top story

Interactive: 10 before and after photos from 'wall of snow' November storm

Support this work for $1 a month

Abandoned trucks on the Thruway. Broken tree limbs. A family expecting a baby in need of a plow.

These are just some of striking images from the November "wall of snow" storm in 2014 captured by Buffalo News photographers.

[Read our full archive coverage from the November storm]

Six months later, in the spring, News photographers returned to the same locations to document the post-storm changes.

Take an interactive look back at the storm through the lens of Buffalo News photographers in November 2014 and again six months later with 10 dramatic images.

[See more images in our "before and after" gallery]

Click and drag the white line in the middle of each photo to the left or right see the before and after scenes.

The Buffalo Bills' stadium in Orchard Park

Pardee Avenue in Lancaster

Central Terminal in Buffalo

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

View from the observation deck at Buffalo City Hall

Hardy family in Hamburg

Armor Duells Road in Orchard Park

Hillpine Road in Cheektowaga

Transit Road on the Lancaster/Elma border

Henry brothers in Orchard Park

Sunset Terrace in Orchard Park

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Joseph Belstadt found guilty in murder of Mandy Steingasser

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital content editor

Ellen Przepasniak has worked at The Buffalo News since 2016. She holds a bachelor's degree in English from SUNY Fredonia and a master's in print journalism from Boston University.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News