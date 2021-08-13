Father Baker's 'Great Poem in Stone' turns 100 and it's still close to heaven on earth

Nelson Baker was born in Buffalo in 1842. He fought for the North at Gettysburg in the Civil War, then went into the grain-and-feed business in Buffalo. He studied Latin with the Jesuits at St. Michael’s parish in the prehistory of Canisius College, and then entered the seminary at what is now Niagara University. At the time it was called Our Lady of Angels Seminary; some 50 years later, the angels would follow him to the great church aborning in Lackawanna.

Father Baker used the skills he gained as a businessman to raise funds for his many charities – and for the basilica he willed into being. The newspaper accounts of the laying of the cornerstone breathlessly placed the cost of construction at $1 million. (That’s roughly $14.3 million today.)

It would wind up costing almost four times as much. The story goes that as the church went up, and its costs with it, Father Baker inquired of the bishop about consecrating it.

“Bishop Turner laughed,” LiPuma says. “He said, ‘Nelson, you know that you have to have it paid for to have it consecrated.’ And he said, ‘Oh, I will have the money.’ ”