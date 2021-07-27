Erik Brady: The other time the Capitol was attacked, Buffalo was destroyed

When a mob breached the U.S. Capitol in January, news stories dutifully reported that it was the first time such a thing had happened since the British set fire to the building during the War of 1812.

Here is what they rarely noted: The Brits burned Buffalo first.

And that isn’t all. Before that, American forces burned what is now Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont., setting off the chain of reprisals that would lead to British troops’ setting fire to the White House and the Capitol.

We are reminded of all this just now because today a U.S. House select committee will begin investigating the riot that took place at the Capitol on Jan. 6. For our purposes, though, the dates that matter are Dec. 10 and Dec. 30, 1813, for the conflagrations in our region, and Aug. 24, 1814, for the one in Washington.

The War of 1812 is a conflict that is commonly misunderstood, when it is remembered at all. Suffice to say that the war between the fledgling United States and Great Britain followed a long-simmering dispute over maritime rights. It is sometimes referred to as the second war of American independence, given that it came so soon after the Revolutionary War.