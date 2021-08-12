Erik Brady: Start spreading the news: Our next governor is from New York – Buffalo, New York

Saul Steinberg’s cover for the New Yorker one week in 1976 is by some measures the most famous in the magazine’s storied history. Its title: “View of the World From 9th Avenue.”

The pencil-and-watercolor drawing shows the telescoped perspective that New Yorkers have of the rest of the globe. In the foreground is a Manhattan streetscape, and beyond is the Hudson River. Everything else recedes into obscurity, foreshortened by its cultural distance from the city that never sleeps.

It is a parody of New Yorkers’ inflated sense of self-regard. And it’s funny because it’s true.

We are reminded of this just now because Kathy Hochul is soon to be the first female governor in New York State – and the first from Buffalo since Grover Cleveland, who would go on to advance from the statehouse to the White House. (We’re not counting Horace White, the Buffalo-born lieutenant governor who lived and died in Syracuse; he served as governor for all of 86 days in 1910 when Gov. Charles Evans Hughes left for a seat on the Supreme Court.)