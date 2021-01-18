Erik Brady: 3 historians who tell as much about present as misremembered past

Du Bois: He was the African American political thinker and activist who was a founder, in 1905, of the Niagara Movement – the intellectual underpinning of the modern civil-rights movement. His influence is always there, from Rosa Parks to Martin Luther King Jr. to Black Lives Matter.

He stood in opposition to Booker T. Washington, the prominent African American leader at the turn of the 20th century who preached conciliation in the face of segregation. Du Bois demanded change.

Leaders of the Niagara Movement held a founding meeting at the Buffalo home of Mary Talbert, the African American social reformer who is a giant of our history. Then they met formally at the Erie Beach Hotel, in Fort Erie, the Ontario town that was once a terminus of the Underground Railroad.

The Niagara Movement, simply put, sought a place for African Americans in the American dream. Its name was meant to convey the place of the movement’s origin – and the power of its argument.

Franklin: He was the prolific African American scholar of slavery and Reconstruction who is considered the first in his field to reckon the cost of violence in the American story of race.