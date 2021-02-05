Buffalo’s dog-sledding ice fishermen, 1870s-1920s

Five years earlier – before such a boat was available – two men and their dogs froze to death on an ice floe not too far from the Buffalo Lighthouse. But they couldn’t be rescued.

“The life of the ice fishermen … is not an ideal one, unless danger is considered an essential ingredient,” reported the Buffalo Morning Express in 1887. “But even he who loves danger must demur at the early hour of rising necessary that the fishermen may start at 5 o’clock in the morning for the fishing grounds.”

The bait of minnows, usually caught in the Niagara River at Black Rock, attracted perch and blue pike, which were caught by the hundreds and sold to brokers who would put the fish on trains for places like New York City.

“At the foot of Michigan Street, the wholesale fish dealers and packers have their agents in waiting, buying the fish of the fishermen as the come ashore. They are paying good prices this year. The fish is packed in ice and shipped away to various markets,” reported the Buffalo Commercial in 1899 – which also mentioned a backup plan for bait if there wasn’t time to catch your own.

“Nearly every fisherman’s shanty on the seawall has the sign out ‘Fresh bait for sale.’ ”