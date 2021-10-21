Buffalo History Museum exhibit tells history of Erie County, as it marks bicentennial

“The major story is just to tell the history of Erie County,” Greco said. He said the goal was to have that story told as "one comprehensive display.”

But don't go to it expecting this take on 200 years for Erie County to be stiff and predictable.

“History didn’t begin here in 1821,” said Greco, adding, “We’re trying to capture things in the moment.”

"Continuum" also has some things you might not expect in a historical setting, such as augmented reality.

“Its similar to virtual reality but slightly different,” Greco said. “What we wanted to do is be on the cutting edge of this.”

People attending the exhibit can look for icons and use their phones or tablets to play videos that more fully tell the story.

A hands-on archeological dig for children will also eventually be part of the experience. The dig site portion is not open yet, Greco said, but children will be able to dig with their hands to find items such as an animal bone or a coin.

“It’s a fun, engaging way to use that space,” Greco said.

“History is not just in a book," he said. "It's all around you.”