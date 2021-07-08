[BN] Chronicles: The Webster-Citizens iceman was the only way Buffalo stayed cool

When the hottest days of summer strike, those lucky enough to have air conditioning are thankful for the invention dreamed up in Buffalo by Willis Carrier more than a century ago.

But in 1902, as Carrier sat at his draft table devising a method to clean and remove humidity from the air, his home didn’t even have a modern refrigerator.

In Buffalo and around the world, well into the 1920s, ice was the only manner of refrigeration for most folks.

That meant regular deliveries from the iceman, and more often than not in Buffalo, that man came from Webster-Citizens Ice.

One of Buffalo’s first great industries was the harvesting of pure ice from Lake Erie, which was sent first by canal and then by train around the country.

As industry grew around the Great Lakes, the water – and especially the ice harvested from the surface – became growingly impure and “deleterious to public health.”

Nearly as soon as the power of the Niagara was harnessed, ice was again a forerunner in using that power to create “artificial ice.”