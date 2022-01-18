[BN] Chronicles: The uniquely Buffalo pastry heart

If you’re a Buffalonian elsewhere in the country, you know it’s not always easy to get a taste of home.

Hot dog, chip dip and beer brands might be hard to come by someplace else, and the way Buffalo makes a pizza, chicken wing or a roast beef sandwich generally can’t be matched elsewhere. But then there’s that category of Buffalo food that just isn’t available in any way, shape or form outside of the 716.

Sponge candy and loganberry come to mind, but so, too, does the pastry heart.

It might not be one of the top-tier Buffalo-only foods, but don’t tell that to someone who hasn’t enjoyed the flaky, buttery sweet since they were last in town.

In 2017, the owner of Eileen’s Centerview Bakery in West Seneca told The News that the shop is a regular stop for ex-pat Buffalonians.

“We have out-of-towners who come in all the time to buy pastry hearts before they head back home,” said Carol Frick.

The earliest mention of a pastry heart is found in a December 1884 edition of the Amherst Bee, where editors thank the folks at Buehl Brothers on Broadway in Buffalo for the “mammoth” frosted pastry heart.

