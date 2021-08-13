[BN] Chronicles: The 'terrible stench arising from the Erie Canal,' 1897

The Erie Canal played an integral role in the growth of Buffalo from a tiny frontier village to the eighth-largest city in the country, but for the people who lived around the canal – life was not like the upbeat song with low bridges and mules named Sal.

The stench was bad enough from day to day, especially in the summer – but it became far worse during the somewhat regular dredging of the canal, as depicted in these two 1897 photos.

“Disease Breeding!” cried the front page of the Buffalo Enquirer as the work depicted went on, with five subheadings blurting: “Remedy must be applied immediately to stop the terrible stench arising from the Erie Canal” and “Impossible to disinfect this mass of slime, the odors from which are causing residents of the district to fear sickness and disease.”

Pointing to as among the biggest problems in creating “the horrid smells that comes from the piles of mud” – filth, sewage, and run-off from factories which use organic matter in manufacturing.

The part of the canal where the smell was the worst during this time is now covered by the I-190 roughly between the Skyway and the Peace Bridge.