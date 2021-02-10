[BN] Chronicles: Spain Rodriguez drew Buffalo’s grit into decades of underground comics

Seeing dour Washington politicians destroy the medium he grew up finding so much joy in left him distrustful of the establishment. That distrust grew and he became radicalized by what he saw as unfair treatment of himself and fellow factory workers during the five years he worked at Buffalo’s Western Electric plant.

It was as a member of the Road Vultures that Rodriguez first got the nickname Spain – which stuck with him as he moved on to become an East Village artist working at New York’s edgiest papers and magazines of the '60s. He created characters like Trashman, where storylines would see his Buffalo experiences spilled onto the pen-and-ink pages of his work.

He gained more renown as he moved to San Francisco, where he was part of the birth of a more socially conscious and adult-themed world of comics. The San Francisco Examiner featured him in a 1973 story about that newly emerging world:

“He can’t leap tall buildings in a single bound, but Trashman is terrific with fists or a machinegun. Not surprisingly, Trashman’s creator, Manuel ‘Spain’ Rodriguez, 32, shares many of Trashman’s ‘libertarian socialist’ ideas. As a matter of fact, Trashman and Rodriguez even look something alike. Meaty, chiseled features, solid build, black trimmed bears and black hair.”