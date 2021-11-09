[BN] Chronicles: 'Slap Shot' scenes inspired by North Tonawanda-based team

Steve Carlson had a cast on his right arm and used it as a cudgel during the beating. Carlson then turned on Norsemen winger Charlie Labelle and used the cast to badly bruise his face.

Eventually, every player from each team was paired off in fights. Neeld left on a stretcher. Both he and Labelle were taken to Lee Hospital in Johnstown for treatment.

Norsemen coach Guy Trottier refused to allow his team to take to the ice after two of his players left the arena in an ambulance. Officials started the game clock at the appointed time, and after the Norsemen wouldn’t take the ice after five minutes had passed, they forfeited the game by league rules.

Norsemen General Manager Willie Marshall wanted the day to be remembered differently.

“They brought in some goons to rough us up,” said Marshall.

Johnstown police, complete with K9 units, lined a path for the Norsemen to make it onto their bus.

That pregame skate was the last time the Norsemen ever took to the ice. After looking for investors for a while, the team eventually folded.