 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

[BN] Chronicles: Remembering the 'Danny Moves Your Fanny' jingle

  • 0
Danny Neaverth 25th at KB.jpg

Dan Neaverth celebrates 25 years at WKBW Radio, 1986.
Support this work for $1 a month
Danny Moves My Fanny ad 1981

Let Danny "Move Your Fanny" ad from 1981.

For more than 60 years, Dan Neaverth has been entertaining Buffalo as a morning radio host, informing Buffalo as a TV weatherman and PA announcer for the Bills and Braves, and acting as a spokesman selling the needs of the post-war generation – from Vernors and Orange Crush in the '60s to Bells Markets in the '70s and '80s to hearing aids today.

Neaverth has been an iconic part of Western New York’s pop culture and the most iconic reflection of that is the phrase and jingle that’s been a part of his repertoire for more than 40 years.

The first “Danny Moves Your Fanny” jingle was written and recorded by a Western New York legend in his own right – music writer and producer Tommy Calandra.

It’s a silly phrase and tune that perfectly represents one of Buffalo’s all-time favorite people. Right along with 998 Broadway, Fun? Wow!, 854-2020, and Huge! – this promotional earworm has a place in our hearts separate from the entity in promotes.

People are also reading…

There wasn’t one single “Danny Moves Your Fanny” jingle that people remember. After Calandra’s first recording in the late 1970s, a whole series of jingles was created for Neaverth on WKBW in 1982.

Listen to one of the 1982 WKBW jingles here.

In the 1990s, after Neaverth moved from KB to Oldies 104, another legendary Buffalo jingle writer, Ben Freedman, created a series of "Danny Moves Your Fanny" jingles. 

Listen to the 1990s Oldies 104 jingles here.

Steve Cichon writes about Buffalo's pop culture history for BN Chronicles, has written six books, and teaches English at Bishop Timon - St. Jude High School. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

[BN] Chronicles: Elvis in Buffalo, 1957

[BN] Chronicles: Elvis in Buffalo, 1957

While this past weekend’s top box office draw “Elvis” takes some liberties with the life of the “king of rock ‘n’ roll,” a look back at Elvis Presley’s 1957 visit to Buffalo fits into the energy created in the film, writes Steve Cichon.

Watch Now: Related Video

Dozens of Ukrainians killed in Russia strikes that targeted train station

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News