[BN] Chronicles: Remembering the 'Danny Moves Your Fanny' jingle

For more than 60 years, Dan Neaverth has been entertaining Buffalo as a morning radio host, informing Buffalo as a TV weatherman and PA announcer for the Bills and Braves, and acting as a spokesman selling the needs of the post-war generation – from Vernors and Orange Crush in the '60s to Bells Markets in the '70s and '80s to hearing aids today.

Neaverth has been an iconic part of Western New York’s pop culture and the most iconic reflection of that is the phrase and jingle that’s been a part of his repertoire for more than 40 years.

The first “Danny Moves Your Fanny” jingle was written and recorded by a Western New York legend in his own right – music writer and producer Tommy Calandra.

It’s a silly phrase and tune that perfectly represents one of Buffalo’s all-time favorite people. Right along with 998 Broadway, Fun? Wow!, 854-2020, and Huge! – this promotional earworm has a place in our hearts separate from the entity in promotes.

There wasn’t one single “Danny Moves Your Fanny” jingle that people remember. After Calandra’s first recording in the late 1970s, a whole series of jingles was created for Neaverth on WKBW in 1982.

In the 1990s, after Neaverth moved from KB to Oldies 104, another legendary Buffalo jingle writer, Ben Freedman, created a series of "Danny Moves Your Fanny" jingles.