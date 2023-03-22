Back then, you were as likely to say “across from the Westinghouse plant” as you were to say “across from the airport” on Genesee Street. But most people really didn’t need directions to Beef & Sirloin, the old-school roadside stand that was as much carnival as it was restaurant.

Directions became unnecessary when you said “that place with all the signs.” If that didn’t help, you could tell someone to keep driving until they saw the giant steer on the roof.

“It is both an unofficial gatekeeper and a symbol of all that is unintentionally kitsch and gloriously excessive,” Donn Esmonde wrote of that metallic cow that stood on Genesee Street in Cheektowaga through the '70s, '80s and '90s.

Everything was big, including the food, from the world’s largest ice cream cones to the “Beef-52,” a huge version of Buffalo’s signature beef on weck that was only slightly smaller than a B-52 bomber, and billed as “enough to feed two or three.”

At least as memorable as the food in Jimmy Chambos’ restaurant were the dozens – maybe hundreds – of paintings he commissioned over the decades to decorate and promote the place.

Most, if not all the artwork was done by octogenarian sign painter Charles Oddo, who came out of retirement in 1972 just to work on the murals at the Genesee Street landmark.

In 1982, Chambos gave Oddo credit for separating his place from the other dozens of similar stands around Western New York, telling Charles Anzalone, “He brings out the detail in the food. He’s super good at that.”

But when Esmonde stopped by a few years later Chambos wanted to leave the magic of his place more of a mystery.

“I can’t stop you from writing something, but I really don’t want to talk about it,” he said.

Maybe he wanted to let the giant metal cow speak for him, as a 1990 ad said, “The giant steer on the roof serves as a landmark for everyone looking for good food, generously served and reasonably priced.”