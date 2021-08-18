[BN] Chronicles: Jim Kelly signs with the Bills on Aug. 18, 1986

When Bills quarterback Josh Allen signed a six-year, $258 million contract extension earlier this month, many longtime Buffalo football observers thought back to the day 35 years ago when hungry fans lined overpasses along the 33 to welcome Jim Kelly to the city as the Bills’ new million-dollar arm.

"What we're really interested in is rebuilding this franchise to respectability,” said team owner Ralph Wilson.

After two 2-14 seasons for the Bills, the team made Kelly the highest-paid player in league history with a five-year, $7.5 million contract.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Fans cheered and waved signs as a police-escorted motorcade took Kelly’s limousine from Prior Aviation at the airport to a ceremonial signing press conference at the Buffalo Hilton (which became the Adam’s Mark and is now the Buffalo Grand Hotel).

In what was then viewed by at least one local newspaper editorial board as “media overkill,” Channels 2, 4, and 7 each cut out of network news to carry extended coverage of the Kelly press event. Old time football fans back then couldn’t remember any excitement at that level since 1969 when O.J. Simpson came to the Bills.