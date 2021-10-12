[BN] Chronicles: How did Buffalo's Broadway get its name?

The paper went on to mock the name change – insinuating through satire that the name might be more elegant, but the new name wouldn't change the reality of life and business on the street.

"A relative on an English Lord has engaged a suit of rooms on the fourth story of Kurtzmann's Piano Factory," reported the paper, tongue planted in cheek, adding that many of Delaware Avenue's "first families" were making plans to move to Broadway as well.

The article also made crude, overtly prejudiced jokes about what German elegance might look like on the newly renamed Broadway.

"Free beer fountains are to be erected on every third street corner and bologna sausage trees are to be planted along the sidewalks," read the article – eliminating any thought that there might be some factual basis for anything written in the 11 paragraphs.

So based on the yellow journalism coverage in the story, it was the view of the Sunday News folks that the German folks along Batavia Street were making a vain attempt to bring class to their classless street by giving it a new name.

Six months later, in January 1878, The Sunday News took one more shot at the German businessmen who petitioned for and won the renaming of their street.