Some new clothes, fresh sneakers, a couple of notebooks and a few pens. In some ways, back-to-school shopping hasn't changed much over the last 40 years – until you think about the fact that, back then, plenty of Buffalo moms and dads paid for those school supplies by check at places like Hills.

Hills' 1983 back-to-school selections might not have been as cool as some of the clothes or shoes you might have been able to buy at the mall, but at least there was the hope of a bag of popcorn and maybe an Icee while you browsed the big round racks of clothes and begged for a Smurfs spiral notebook instead of one of the generic ones with the giant "HILLS 30% OFF" printed on the cover.

One thing Hills was great for– the novelty school supplies that many teachers ended up banning by the second week of school.

Were you even a kid in the '80s if you didn’t have a teacher take away an eraser shaped like a lightbulb or a hamburger?

The Trapper Keeper might be the most universal icon of the 1980s school day. Mead sold more than 70 million Trapper Keepers, and at one point in the mid-'80s estimated that more than 50% of American middle school and high school students had a Trapper Keeper.

This 1993 ad mentions the free popcorn for kids and the insulated Hills pop mugs, which still linger in the back of many Western New York kitchen cabinets 30 years later.