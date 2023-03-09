Steve Cichon News Contributor Steve Cichon writes about Buffalo's pop culture history for BN Chronicles, has written six books, and teaches English at Bishop Timon - St. Jude High School. Follow Steve Cichon Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The fish fry is one of those Buffalo culinary institutions that just seems to have always been a part of the fabric of Western New York Friday nights, especially during Lent.

With so many VFWs, Holy Name Societies and neighborhood gin mills offering Lenten fish fry – even an incomplete list of favorite places could go on for page after page. You can get a fish fry almost anywhere – but people will travel from all over for a good one, even heading to a neighborhood or tavern they might not think to visit otherwise.

It’s been that way for at least a century – when Buffalo’s favorite fish fry was served in a shack along the banks of the Erie Canal, by the same people who’d spent the day out on Lake Erie catching the fish that was being served.

Richie Roth’s, along the Canal Towpath, was “like no other place in Buffalo,” according to the Buffalo Courier in 1922.

Just before World War I, Ritchie Roth bought a beaten-up bowling alley and fishing shack at the foot of Hudson Street, which years later would be claimed by eminent domain to build Lasalle Park. Roth’s business quickly evolved from bowling to a hangout for fishermen and sailors of the lakes. In 1925, the Buffalo Times called Roth’s “a rendezvous for the Bohemian element of the city.” And then mixed in among the fishermen and Bohemians were a fancier element of Buffalo’s population, as reported in the Courier:

“A limousine leaps across the wooden bridge at the building’s edge and swings gracefully into one of the rows. The motor, accelerated, stops. The door is opened and two men, dressed for evening, and two women, alight. The latter pick their way across the muddy grounds, stamping earth from their golden slippers as they reach the door.”

As the fish fry became more popular, Roth filled the bowling alley with tables. For more than 20 years, untold numbers of Buffalonians filed down to the rough-and-tumble canal and into the building described as “wobbly,” “slanted” and “probably unsafe” for a culinary and cultural experience like none other.

“Down at the foot of Hudson Street it stands, on the troubled swirls of the Niagara,” wrote Homer Fickett in the Courier. “It is grotesque and ugly as the muddy canal behind it.

“By day, it is a shack, unpainted, drab, unpleasant to look upon. Old fishermen in mackinaws, patterned like a cubist’s sunset, loiter about its rough sides, chewing tobacco or smoking gurgling pipes. Dogs roam its grassless grounds. Ever there is the smell of muddy banks and fish – and only occasionally the clean cool wind from Lake Erie.

“By night it is a long, low building, with yellow lights blinking through cracked green shades. Moonlight, soft and cold, seeps into its tattered roof and traces fantastic ripples from the frothy waters on its walls.

“Where the fishermen loitered are parked – in impressive rows – motor cars, or just automobiles. Occasionally a door opens, letting music and laughter escape into the night. Now and then, the odor of freshly cooked fish floats from its little black smoke pipe.”

Almost from the moment Ritchie Roth’s opened, there were people trying to close the joint. Roth, however, had made friends with many of Buffalo’s decision-makers, including Mayor Frank Schwab.

“It’s all bunk,” Schwab said of charges of wrongdoing. He ate a fish fry and said he saw nothing wrong. “There’s no law against eating fish, I guess,” said the mayor.

Even with influential friends, the great cross-societal party came to an end in 1938 when The News reported “flagrant slum conditions, constituting fire, life, and health menaces of the greatest kind” were seen at Ritchie Roth’s. As the health inspector closed down the towpath landmark, it was reported all seven of the building chimneys were illegal and the floor sagged as much as 12 inches in some spots.

In the 1950s, the portion of the Erie Canal where Ritchie Roth’s stood was paved over to become the I-190. The exact location of the fabled nightspot is now covered by baseball fields at Centennial Park.