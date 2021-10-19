[BN] Chronicles: Downtown's Courtyard Mall faded fast in the '80s

The video arcade was popular, even with white-collar downtown office workers looking for something different to do on their lunch breaks.

Permanent Savings Bank opened a branch in the mall and also held the paper.

Shops like Gourmet Granny’s and Lotions & Potions, as well as small restaurants like Bagel & Crepes Café, Taters, JC’s Ice Cream & Yogurt, and a branch shop of Fort Erie’s King Wah Garden all breathed some new life into a city-center core that hadn’t seen anything new besides “Going Out of Business Sale” signs for years.

The mall even helped reverse the fortunes of at least one closed business. Quality Texas Lunch – originally a landmark hot dog joint for more than 50 years at 18 E. Mohawk St. – was forced to close when the building was torn down for surface parking in 1978. Eva Pappas, the daughter of the original Quality Texas Lunch, reopened the family business in the Courtyard Mall in 1980 because she believed “Buffalo was on the way back.”

But despite a lunchtime crowd of 3,000 people an hour inside the Courtyard Mall, the recession in the early '80s hit an already-hurting downtown Buffalo hard, and bankruptcy was still on the horizon for the mall’s ownership.