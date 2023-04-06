You never know who you are going to run into at the Broadway Market during Holy Week, but chances are, if you keep your eyes open, you’re liable to meet a politician or two making themselves seen at one of Buffalo’s most popular spots during the week before Easter.

For as long as there’s been a Broadway Market, there have been office-seekers showing up at 999 Broadway to woo voters. When he ran for re-election as Erie County executive in 1975, Edward V. “Ned” Regan made a stop at the Broadway Market with cameras following.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

These images are stills taken from 16mm film that was shot to be used in television campaign ads. While it’s likely that no more than 10 seconds of the half-hour’s worth of footage that was captured wound up in a commercial, these glimpses of butchers, bakers and babcias wearing plastic babushkas combine with displays and signs to represent a way of life that has slowly been disappearing since the images were last seen almost 50 years ago.

Called a “tireless and articular campaigner” by The News when he first ran for an at-large seat on Buffalo’s Common Council in 1965, Regan was born in New Jersey and came to Buffalo as a teen in the 1940s. He graduated from Nichols while his father owned Bison Liquor in the Elk Terminal Building. Regan returned from the Navy after his father’s death in 1952 to run the booze wholesaler – which he did while he served as a Council member and county executive, right up until he was elected New York State comptroller in 1979. He served as comptroller until 1993 and later served as the chairman of the Erie County Fiscal Stability Authority – the control board established after the county budget crisis in 2005.

Thousands of feet of film and video from Regan’s campaign are slowly being inventoried and digitized since they were acquired by the Buffalo Stories Archive in 2018 as a part of the Sherwin Greenberg Studios collection. The collection – made up of hundreds of reels of film and video captured by Buffalo’s premier commercial photographers– offers a series of unique snapshots of Western New York’s pop culture history in the '60s, '70s and '80s.