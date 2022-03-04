[BN] Chronicles: Buffalo postcard folder, late 1930s

None of the buildings in the immediate foreground of this view of Main Street looking north still stand. The buildings to the left have been replaced by the Main Place Mall and the red-brick Bond Two-Trouser Suits building was taken down to make way for the M&T building. The white building just past Bond – currently best known as the AM&A’s building, even almost 30 years after the retailer closed, was the home of the J.N. Adam & Co. store when this image was created in the late 1930s.