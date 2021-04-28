[BN] Chronicles: Buffalo bans kissing to stop the spread of germs, 1937

“The ban on kissing urged by Health Commissioner Francis E. Fronczak would seem to be highly sanitary but unsatisfactory,” wrote The News on the Editorial page.

Buffalonians hated it – but newspapers around the country ate it up.

Newspapers in Chicago and New York called it a “war on kissing,” which was picked up when MGM came to Buffalo to shoot a newsreel to be played in movie theaters around the country – including at Shea’s Buffalo.

“The film pictures Commissioner Fronczak at his City Hall desk, dictating his message in the war on osculation,” reported the Courier-Express. “Dr. Fronczak is heard describing the dangerous possibilities if the general practice is not stopped – for the time being at least. The film ends with a smile for audiences when it pictures a better-than-middle-aged gentleman trying to impress on a young and pretty girl the importance of following out the instructions.”

For the health of Buffalonians, Fronczak would have liked to see people stop kissing – but even as he ordered it, he knew that most people weren’t going to stop, even as he raised awareness of the dangers of the pneumonia and flu sweeping through the city.

“I’m afraid mine is a voice lost in the desert,” the commissioner told one reporter.

Steve Cichon writes about Buffalo's pop culture history for BN Chronicles, has written six books, and teaches English at Bishop Timon - St. Jude High School.

