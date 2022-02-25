[BN] Chronicles: Baseball’s first woman player in Buffalo, 1953

When Toni Stone grabbed her mitt and took to the field as a second baseman for the Indianapolis Clowns of the Negro American League in 1953, she became the first woman to play as a regular on a pro, big league team.

Through the 1950s, Buffalo’s Offermann Stadium was a second home to the Clowns. Records are sketchy, but the 1953 League Champion Clowns played at least seven home games in Buffalo, plus at least two more Western New York contests at Hyde Park in Niagara Falls and at Jamestown’s Municipal Stadium.

Stone replaced Hank Aaron as the Clowns full-time second baseman when he was signed by the Braves.

Clowns promoter Syd Pollack tried to make a splash in signing Stone, and made claims in the media that her contract was worth $12,000 for the season – more than was being paid to Jackie Robinson that year.

History, and even some reporters at the time, found the claim spurious, but it seemed to make for good ink in newspapers in almost every town where she and the Clowns played.