[BN] Chronicles: Baseball’s first woman player in Buffalo, 1953

When Toni Stone grabbed her mitt and took to the field as a second baseman for the Indianapolis Clowns of the Negro American League in 1953, she became the first woman to play as a regular on a pro, big league team.
Through the 1950s, Buffalo’s Offermann Stadium was a second home to the Clowns. Records are sketchy, but the 1953 League Champion Clowns played at least seven home games in Buffalo, plus at least two more Western New York contests at Hyde Park in Niagara Falls and at Jamestown’s Municipal Stadium.
Stone replaced Hank Aaron as the Clowns full-time second baseman when he was signed by the Braves.
Clowns promoter Syd Pollack tried to make a splash in signing Stone, and made claims in the media that her contract was worth $12,000 for the season – more than was being paid to Jackie Robinson that year.
History, and even some reporters at the time, found the claim spurious, but it seemed to make for good ink in newspapers in almost every town where she and the Clowns played.
“She’s no chump,” reported the Brantford Expositor in Brantford, Ont., where the Clowns played the day after taking on the Memphis Red Sox at Offermann Stadium in Buffalo. “It is a real exhibition with the girl holding her own with the males. No one eases up because Toni is at bat. She grabs the daisy cutters like a world series operator. Toni has broken down any prejudice men have of having a woman on the lineup.”
In 1993 at the age of 79, Stone told a reporter, “They wanted me to wear a skirt. I told ‘em to go to hell. I would play ball for anything. I was a big, sassy girl.”
In mid-July 1953, an Alabama newspaper reported that Stone was batting lead-off for the Clowns with a .302 average.
The Clowns first 1953 visit to Buffalo was a June 14 doubleheader with the Memphis Red Sox in front of 7,468 at Offermann Stadium. Stone only played the first few innings of each contest, suffering from a split finger.
She grounded out to the pitcher in the first game and walked in the second game.
On June 19, the Clowns returned to take on the Kansas City Monarchs. Stone played the full game at second base, but grounded out in her two at-bats. The Clowns and Monarchs met again for a twin-bill at Offermann Stadium on Aug. 2. There was no reporting in Buffalo papers on the outcome of those games.
The Clowns played the Red Sox in another doubleheader on Aug. 30, and again, no reporting on the outcome or stats from that game.
Neither was there any reporting on Stone’s play when she returned to Offermann Stadium the following year as a member of the Kansas City Monarchs. Her spot in the Clown’s lineup was taken by another woman, Connie Morgan, who joined pitcher Mamie Johnson in the Clowns bullpen.
