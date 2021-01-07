Historic West Side church acquired by Rich Products, targeted for local landmarking

Dandes said he was unsure of what impact that would have on Rich's effort, but stressed that demolition is "not in the cards" anyway. He said the company is investing in roofing and structural repairs.

"Our goal now is to obviously preserve it," Dandes said.

"We are looking at all the properties around Niagara Street. It’s one of the situations where an opportunity presented itself," Dandes said. "That part of the city is spectacular and getting better every day."

In her application, Howard – also an architect at Foit-Albert Associates – noted that the church was one of several buildings in Buffalo designed by well-known architect Edward A. Kent, who perished in the April 1912 sinking of the RMS Titanic. It's also the only remaining historic structure on West Ferry between Niagara and West streets.

Kent, who was trained at the Ecole des Beaux Arts in Paris, was a founding member of the Buffalo Society of Architects, and later served as president of the Buffalo chapter of the American Institute of Architects, Howard noted. Kent and his firm also designed the First Unitarian Church on Elmwood Avenue, the original Temple Beth Zion on Delaware Avenue, the Chemical No. 5 Firehouse on Cleveland Avenue, the S. Douglas Cornell House on Delaware, and the mosaic tile floor of the Ellicott Square Building downtown.