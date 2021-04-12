 Skip to main content
Historic Palace Theatre sets reopening gala in Lockport
Palace Theatre

The Palace Theatre at 2 East Ave. in Lockport, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.

 Sharon Cantillon

The Historic Palace Theatre in Lockport will reopen May 1.

A nearly $4 million renovation project was speeded up during a pandemic-enforced closure. 

A gala $125-per-couple event called "Dazzling Through the Decades" will mark the occasion, although the May 1 party will be divided into three two-hour gatherings – at 2, 4:30 and 7 p.m. – to allow for social distancing.

The gala will include building tours, food catered by Shamus Restaurant, and raffles of cash, a diamond donated by Mills Jewelers and other prizes.

The makeover of the 96-year-old theater, owned and operated by a nonprofit group, includes all new seats, an enlarged orchestra pit with a hydraulic lift, new backstage rigging and renovated lobbies.

The theater's first scheduled entertainment events are four showings of the movie "Sing" on May 2; a lecture on the theater's history on May 3; a live comedy show by Defiant Monkey Improv on May 4; and live music by Handsome Jack on May 5.

