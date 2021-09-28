 Skip to main content
Historic marker placed at original Harrison Radiator building
Historic marker placed at original Harrison Radiator building

57 Canal St.

This building at 57 Canal St., Lockport, was the original home of Harrison Radiator in 1910.

 Thomas J. Prohaska/Buffalo News

A historical marker has been installed at 57 Canal St., Lockport, the original Harrison Radiator plant. The company, now GM Components, has manufactured radiators and other automotive components in Lockport for 111 years.

The plaque will be dedicated at 10 a.m. Saturday, said David Stockton, one of the preservationists who worked on the project with leaders of the Niagara County Historical Society.

Harrison Radiator plaque

This plaque, recounting the history of Harrison Radiator, was installed in September 2021 on the wall of 57 Canal St., the site where the company was founded.

The building was threatened with demolition in a redevelopment project, but Stockton said a Buffalo News article in January 2000 alerted him and others to that threat.

PRESERVATION AGENCY EASES OPPOSITION TO DEMOLITION

The state Historic Preservation Office is acquiescing in the likely demolition of most of the Richmond Avenue block. The city has a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to pay for acquisition and redevelopment of the block alongside the Erie Canal, bounded by Richmond Avenue, Lock, Church and Ontario streets. However, the brakes

Eventually, Rochester developer Ben Kendig took possession of the buildings on Canal Street, formerly Richmond Avenue, and restored and renovated them.

Stockton said three of the original stone walls still stand, two on the west and north exteriors and the east wall, which ended inside the building after it was enlarged in the 1930s.

Today, 57 Canal St. is owned by Iskalo Development Corp. of Williamsville. Its tenants include NetPlus Alliance and Pinnacle Community Services.

