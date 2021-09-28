Historian and Buffalo native Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor awarded MacArthur Foundation fellowship

Buffalo native Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, a professor of African American studies at Princeton University, has been awarded a MacArthur Foundation fellowship.

According to Princeton spokeswoman Denise Valenti on the university's website Monday, Taylor is one of 25 scientists, artists and scholars across the country who will each receive $625,000 in unrestricted grants over a five-year period from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation. The MacArthur Foundation fellowship is among the most prestigious private grants in the nation.

Taylor is a scholar of racial inequality in public policy making. She writes extensively on race and politics, Black social movements and organizing, as well as radical activism and politics.

Taylor is a graduate of Bennett High School, and graduated with a bachelor's degree from Northeastern Illinois University in 2007. She received a master's degree and a PhD from Northwestern University in 2011 and 2013, respectively. Taylor completed a postdoctoral fellowship in 2014 in the Department of African American Studies at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign before joining Princeton University.

She is the daughter of Henry Louis Taylor Jr., a University at Buffalo faculty expert on urban issues and social, racial and economic justice who also directs the Center for Urban Studies at UB.

