His career brought him to VH1 and Spotify. Next up: Buffalo Toronto Public Media

But Calderone also ushered the network into both the scripted television space and onto people’s phones in 2013 with the release of the biopic “CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story.” The movie, which told the story of the Atlanta-based musical trio, was produced by another entertainment executive with Buffalo roots, Bill Diggins, who is TLC’s manager. “CrazySexyCool” was a ratings smash, and it also provided VH1 with an immediate boost to its then-new app. Calderone and his team decided to air the movie on one night for the premiere, then make it available only via the app for the next few weeks. That resulted, by Calderone’s recollection, in 3 million to 4 million downloads of the app – a significant number at the time.