His career brought him to VH1 and Spotify. Next up: Buffalo Toronto Public Media

Tom Calderone is ordering eggs at the Towne Restaurant on a Thursday morning and, except for his guest across the booth, doesn’t know anyone in the room.
That’s odd, and it won’t last long. Calderone is a connected guy, and affable, too. The combination of those traits make him well-known and prone to spontaneous conversation. That’s true in media and celebrity circles in New York City and Los Angeles, and for entirely different reasons, it’s true in Buffalo, where he’s about to take on one of the most prominent media jobs in the region.
On Aug. 2, Calderone becomes president and CEO of Buffalo Toronto Public Media, which would seem to be a sizable sidestep from his long career as a pop culture gatekeeper – but, he assures you, not as much as you think.
“Your best storytellers don’t have to be the No. 1 artist in the world or the No. 1 television star in the world," he said. "There are stories everywhere."
Calderone, a 1986 graduate of SUNY Buffalo State, spent two decades as a top executive with Viacom and Spotify, where his daily work involved decisions like choosing which boy band – Backstreet Boys or NSYNC? – to highlight on MTV. (NSYNC tended to win – Justin Timberlake popped more on screen.) Or there was the time he met a 15-year-old from Louisiana with a powerful voice and a quiet personality. Should he put this young Britney Spears on MTV’s “Total Request Live?” (He did.)
Or at VH1, where he served as president of the network, he was the boss to celebs-turned-reality stars including Hulk Hogan, Bret Michaels and Flavor Flav. Just a few years ago at Spotify, he inked a podcasting deal with Amy Schumer. Look at his red carpet photos, and you’ll find him smiling with Miley Cyrus, Rihanna, Ice T, John Legend, Dakota Fanning and Marisa Tomei. Ask him about prepping for those shows – most of which he produced – and he may tell you about the time he helped Jennifer Aniston shape her remarks for an introduction of Aerosmith.
Bu that's the past. Because now, after leaving his job as global head of Spotify Studios four years ago and working as a media consultant, he’s about to be running an organization again.
"I missed the going to the office and creating and getting that creative energy from hallway talk," said Calderone, who takes over as president and CEO from Donald Boswell, who is retiring. His duties will include overseeing the PBS television affiliate WNED, NPR radio affiliate WBFO and classical radio station WNED. The job will have him meeting with producers, funders and other business leaders. The Buffalo Club and other suit-and-tie spots will be his norm. But for a brief time this morning at Towne Restaurant, Calderone is incognito, just a guy eating eggs who bears a passing resemblance to the actor Michael J. Fox. “It’s actually nice to walk into a restaurant and not know anybody,” said Calderone, a Long Island native who adopted Buffalo as his hometown in college. “That means the city is growing.”
A growing community – in cultural opportunities and spirit, if not in population – is one that yields stories to be told. Overseeing the WNED/WBFO operation, which is headquartered in Buffalo and has an audience stretching to Toronto, will essentially involve producing those stories. Many of those will be public media’s traditional long-form format of documentaries and series, although Calderone has promised to create more “snackable content” – his term for short-form material, like a video you can watch on your phone, that may tease a longer program – while nurturing more “deeper storytelling.”
“The entire organization comes from a position of strength,” he said, referring to ratings, audience size (“The Toronto footprint is such a huge cachet”) and content. “Our goal is to make sure that we are everywhere and always on with the audience.”
That’s sound talk from an incoming executive, and Calderone has the track record of creating content, working with advertisers, raising money philanthropically and overseeing an organization. The roots of his career extended back to the ‘80s, when he was a student at Buffalo State and oversaw programming of WBNY, the campus radio station. He turned WBNY into a must-listen station for local high schoolers, mixing punk rock playlists with spectacle-like pranks, including tricking people into thinking U2 guitarist the Edge was in Buffalo when, in fact, the musician was nowhere near.
After graduating, he worked a series of radio jobs in Washington and New York, then joined MTV in the mid-'90s. He oversaw music and talent for the network, auditioning acts like Spears and producing TV specials, including the annual Video Music Awards. In one poignant moment on New Year’s Eve 1999, Calderone found himself in his office overlooking Times Square, gazing down at MTV’s millennium concert. Standing with him was John Rzeznik, frontman of the Buffalo-bred Goo Goo Dolls, whom Calderone had first met some 15 years earlier at Buffalo State.
“Do you believe this?” Rzeznik asked Calderone, who answered, “If you had told me when we were hanging at BNY that one day I’d be at MTV, and you guys would be huge, worldwide rock stars, and we’re going to actually do a production together on Dec. 31, 1999, no, I would have never believed that.”
That heady success continued. Top executives at MTV’s parent company promoted Calderone in 2005 to the top job at VH1, where one of his earliest tasks was to fix the network’s rock-bottom audience retention numbers after commercial breaks. Facing aggravated advertisers who were likely to pull their dollars if people weren’t watching their ads, Calderone and his team came up with a strategy called “podbusting:” interspersing TV-show content, trivia and teasers between the commercials. It worked. “We went from the bottom of the pile to mid- to upper-pack in a very short period of time,” recalls Calderone, who in a move that defied standard advertiser-network relations at the time, invited ad reps to the focus groups to hear – unfiltered – what audiences were saying.
VH1 specialized in reality TV with shows like “Hogan Knows Best” (starring Hulk Hogan, the ex-wrestler) “Flavor of Love” (featuring the rapper Flavor Flav), “Rock of Love” (featuring Bret Michaels of Poison) and “Mob Wives,” a show that emanated from a pitch meeting Calderone accepted at the urging of Harvey Weinstein long before the producer’s fall from grace.
But Calderone also ushered the network into both the scripted television space and onto people’s phones in 2013 with the release of the biopic “CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story.” The movie, which told the story of the Atlanta-based musical trio, was produced by another entertainment executive with Buffalo roots, Bill Diggins, who is TLC’s manager. “CrazySexyCool” was a ratings smash, and it also provided VH1 with an immediate boost to its then-new app. Calderone and his team decided to air the movie on one night for the premiere, then make it available only via the app for the next few weeks. That resulted, by Calderone’s recollection, in 3 million to 4 million downloads of the app – a significant number at the time.
Calderone’s decade tenure atop the network also included serving as chairman of the VH1 Save the Music Foundation, which provides fundraising experience that will be key in his upcoming role as the leader of a donor-supported media organization. That, combined with his broadcast and leadership background, seem to position him as a natural fit for Buffalo Toronto Public Media.
“His experience in the music and media industry gives him a unique perspective on where content development and audience retention is headed,” said Anthony Casuccio, a producer whose work has been nominated for three Grammys and who is chair of the Villa Maria College music department and president of the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame. “Tom understands how content needs to be created and delivered for a positive user experiences across multiple platforms. He will be able to lead this company far into the future.”
But why Buffalo, and why now? In his mid-50s, Calderone is still well-connected in major media circles. He could easily keep consulting, land an executive role in New York or LA, or perhaps teach at a distinguished university.
The answer is nuanced, and it has everything to do with why he’s comfortable sitting in this corner booth at Towne, silently celebrating the diverse mix of people filtering in and out the door.
This is home. Calderone has owned an apartment in Buffalo for most of the last two decades. He’s a longtime Bills season ticket holder, and a member of two Buffalo halls of fame – music, and broadcast. His three sons are grown, and Calderone moved out of his New York City apartment and into his Buffalo home full time during the pandemic.
He’s not coming here. He’s been here – and leading a binational PBS/NPR operation is, in Calderone’s words, “a big job.”
It’s one where he sees more parallels to his past work than an outside might think. “I’ve dealt with so many different forms of talent: Some reclusive, some over the top, some lovingly crazy,” he said. “But they all have one goal, which is, ‘I want my story to be told.’ And I think in the sense of PBS, and NPR, that's going to be the same element.”
He thinks back to the late ‘90s, when young Britney Spears came to his office. She was polite and shy, not necessarily a kid who seemed like a future superstar – until she sang. Her voice, and later her debut music video “ ... Baby One More Time,” convinced Calderone to put her on MTV.
“Having Britney come to my office to sing for me for the first time, and looking at her going, ‘Wow, she's going to be something,’ is going to be no different than me hearing from a storyteller in Western New York or Toronto who wants to tell their story on that platform,” he said. “Yes, two very different worlds, but it's still the same thing. It's their North star and their truth.”