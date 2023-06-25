Hilbert College is offering film and journalism summer camps where teens learn to write, shoot and edit their own short films and news stories while making connections with professionals in both fields.

The film camp runs July 10-14 and will teach campers to write, direct and shoot their own films, which will be screened on the camp's final day. At journalism camp, which runs July 17-21, students will learn interviewing techniques and how to create stories, photographs and videos while meeting professional print and broadcast journalists.

Each camp costs $300 and is for students ages 12 to 18. Lunch, snacks and all equipment are provided. For more information or to sign up for either camp, email jsondel@hilbert.edu or visit hilbert.edu/summer-camps.

– News staff