Hilbert awarded largest grant in its history to aid vulnerable students

Hilbert College has been awarded a $500,000 grant from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation, officials at the Hamburg college announced Tuesday.

The largest foundation grant in Hilbert’s history, will be used to create a new center aimed at helping students overcome life issues and support and strengthen their ability to transition and thrive in their educational setting and beyond.

“This is a very significant day for Hilbert College,” Hilbert President Michael S. Brophy said in a statement.

“I am extremely grateful to The Mother Cabrini Health Foundation for this record-setting grant. The creation of this new Franciscan Advocacy & Resource Center at Hilbert will truly be transformative for the students we serve and the community at large,” Brophy added.

The Mother Cabrini Health Foundation is a private, nonprofit organization with the mission to improve the health of vulnerable New Yorkers, bolster their health outcomes, remove barriers to care and bridge gaps in health services.

