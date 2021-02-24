 Skip to main content
Hilbert awarded largest grant in its history to aid vulnerable students
Hilbert awarded largest grant in its history to aid vulnerable students

Hilbert College

Hilbert College.

 Robert Kirkham

Hilbert College has been awarded a $500,000 grant from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation, officials at the Hamburg college announced Tuesday.

The largest foundation grant in Hilbert’s history, will be used to create a new center aimed at helping students overcome life issues and support and strengthen their ability to transition and thrive in their educational setting and beyond.

“This is a very significant day for Hilbert College,” Hilbert President Michael S. Brophy said in a statement.

“I am extremely grateful to The Mother Cabrini Health Foundation for this record-setting grant. The creation of this new Franciscan Advocacy & Resource Center at Hilbert will truly be transformative for the students we serve and the community at large,” Brophy added.

The Mother Cabrini Health Foundation is a private, nonprofit organization with the mission to improve the health of vulnerable New Yorkers, bolster their health outcomes, remove barriers to care and bridge gaps in health services.

