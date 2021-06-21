Highmark Stadium, Sahlen Field can operate at full capacity

A sense of normalcy is returning to Western New York sports venues after Covid-19 protocols have been loosened in New York State.
Buffalo Bills games at Highmark Stadium will be open to full capacity, the team announced Monday, after learning of the new guidelines from the state Department of Health last week.
That means the Orchard Park stadium will be open to everyone, regardless of whether or not they have been vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus.
Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz announced on social media Sunday that people will no longer need to be vaccinated to attend Buffalo Bills games or other events in the stadium, ending a restriction that had stayed in place after Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo lifted most of the state’s rules on gatherings and social distancing last week.
Poloncarz had initially defended the full-vaccination requirement by saying it was the safest way to guarantee no Covid-19 transmission or outbreaks in a stadium that can seat 70,000.
The Bills, in a statement Monday, said that masks will still be required for unvaccinated fans in accordance with CDC guidelines, with details on other protocols to be released at a later date.
Covid-19 protocols that have been in place at Sahlen Field since the Toronto Blue Jays began playing there June 1 were also relaxed.
As a result, the Toronto Blue Jays could play before a 100% capacity crowd when they return Thursday for a four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles, the team announced Monday.
Baseball fans will no longer need to show proof of vaccination, and social distancing and mask requirements have been relaxed. All sections are available to all fans, the Blue Jays said.
The Blue Jays said on the team website that, in accordance with federal CDC guidelines, unvaccinated fans will be responsible for continuing to wear face coverings while at Sahlen Field, both indoors and outdoors.
Fully-vaccinated fans are not required to wear face coverings, but are encouraged to wear them when not able to physically distance from those outside of their party.
To limit touchpoints, only mobile tickets via the MLB Ballpark app are valid for entry to the ballpark. Paper or PDF tickets will not be accepted, the team said.
Anyone who has been exposed to the Covid-19 virus or is feeling sick is advised to not travel to Sahlen Field.
Fans experiencing any symptoms of Covid-19 – and those who have tested positive for the virus or have had contact with someone who tested positive within the 10 days prior to the date of a game – will not be permitted to enter the ballpark.