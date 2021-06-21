Highmark Stadium, Sahlen Field can operate at full capacity

As a result, the Toronto Blue Jays could play before a 100% capacity crowd when they return Thursday for a four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles, the team announced Monday.

Baseball fans will no longer need to show proof of vaccination, and social distancing and mask requirements have been relaxed. All sections are available to all fans, the Blue Jays said.

The Blue Jays said on the team website that, in accordance with federal CDC guidelines, unvaccinated fans will be responsible for continuing to wear face coverings while at Sahlen Field, both indoors and outdoors.

Fully-vaccinated fans are not required to wear face coverings, but are encouraged to wear them when not able to physically distance from those outside of their party.

To limit touchpoints, only mobile tickets via the MLB Ballpark app are valid for entry to the ballpark. Paper or PDF tickets will not be accepted, the team said.

Anyone who has been exposed to the Covid-19 virus or is feeling sick is advised to not travel to Sahlen Field.

Fans experiencing any symptoms of Covid-19 – and those who have tested positive for the virus or have had contact with someone who tested positive within the 10 days prior to the date of a game – will not be permitted to enter the ballpark.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.