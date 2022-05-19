Highmark donates $300K in wake of mass shooting. Victim Katherine Massey worked for the insurer for 40 years

For 40 years, Katherine "Kat" Massey worked for the health plan that is today Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York.

In her memory, the insurer is awarding a grant to We Are Women Warriors, a nonprofit organization she co-founded, dedicated to helping inner-city residents in socioeconomic, educational, environmental and criminal justice.

In addition, to honor Massey's lifelong contributions toward the betterment of Buffalo Public Schools, the health plan is creating a scholarship fund for a Buffalo Public Schools student.

"We are heartbroken over the lives lost at the hands of racism and violence and pray for their families, friends, and neighbors," the insurer's President Dr. Michael Edbauer said in a statement. "It is with especially heavy hearts that we remember Katherine ‘Kat’ Massey, who as our longtime colleague dedicated four decades to serving our Blue Cross Blue Shield members."

Katherine 'Kat' Massey: 'We lost a powerful voice' Katherine "Kat" Massey fought for her community. She was an ardent advocate for civil rights and education and did everything she could to lift up Buffalo's Black community, said former Erie County Legislator Betty Jean Grant, who has been friends with Massey for more than 20 years.

In all, Highmark is donating $300,000 to honor Massey and to support those affected by Saturday's mass shooting at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue, where a white supremacist killed 10 people, including Massey, and wounded three others before he was taken into custody.

Highmark's funds also are going to mental health providers helping the Jefferson Avenue community, including BestSelf Behavioral Health, Spectrum Health and Human Services, Endeavor Health Services and Crisis Services; to the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund to support the most immediate and long-term needs in the community; and toward the continued donation and distribution of essential items at many locations throughout the East Side, including FeedMore WNY, First Fruits Food Pantry at the Lincoln Memorial United Methodist Church and the Buffalo Community Fridge.

"Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York remains committed to supporting our community through this tragic time, while we honor the lives and legacies of those we lost," Edbauer added. "This is particularly close to our hearts, and to our company, because Kat Massey was one of those we lost, and she worked with us for 40 years."

Massey retired from the health plan in 2011. The last job she held with the insurer was as a document processing specialist in the company's marketing department, said Highmark spokesperson Amber Hartmann.

Throughout her long career, Massey also held a number of positions in the insurer's accounts payable and customer service departments.

