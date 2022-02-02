Highly transmissible Omicron subvariant surfaces in Buffalo Niagara region

An Omicron subvariant believed to be more transmissible than the strain responsible for the latest Covid-19 pandemic surge is now in Western New York.
The latest batch of positive virus tests sequenced at a University at Buffalo lab showed that one of about 400 samples is the Omicron BA.2 variant.
“It’s here,” UB biochemist Jennifer Surtees said Wednesday morning. “We're just going to have to keep an eye on it and see if it gets any legs.”
The sample was among those collected in mid-January. UB has notified the New York State Department of Health, which has so far reported 10 cases statewide.
Danish researchers believe BA.2 is about 1.5 times more transmissible than its precursor, Omicron BA.1, but perhaps slightly less potentially harmful.
The subvariant accounts for most coronavirus cases in Denmark. It also has been found in other parts of Europe, as well as Asia.
Trevor Bedford, a computational virologist at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle, shared his calculation on Twitter on Friday that it accounts for roughly 82% of cases in Denmark, 9% in the United Kingdom and 8% in the United States.
Danish health officials estimate BA.2, an Omicron subvariant, may be 1.5 times more transmissible than the original Omicron variant, Reuters reported last week, though it does not appear to cause more severe disease.
Infectious disease experts believe Omicron BA.2 could prolong the current surge if it continues to multiply. They also hope, if it proves less damaging, that its presence could signal the virus that causes Covid-19 is mutating to weakness, raising the prospect the pandemic might give way to a more manageable endemic disease stage.
“In our region, it’s still a very low proportion so we’ll have to wait and see what happens,” Surtees said.
Omicron BA.1 began to supplant the Delta variant in Western New York in mid-December. It became the dominant regional strain during Christmas week and now accounts for the vast majority cases not only in the region but worldwide.
Since spring 2020, researchers with the UB Genomics and Bioinformatics Core have sampled thousands of positive PCR tests in one of four labs set up across New York to help build a better understanding of how different variants spread and affect virus-related illness, treatments and vaccines.
Researchers this week began sequencing dozens more positive PCR test samples collected around the region during the last half of January. Results are expected by early next week.
“I think there's reason to be hopeful,” Surtees said earlier this week, “but we don't want to throw everything open and decide everything's over. We've learned multiple times during this pandemic that things can change.”
