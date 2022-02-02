Highly transmissible Omicron subvariant surfaces in Buffalo Niagara region

Infectious disease experts believe Omicron BA.2 could prolong the current surge if it continues to multiply. They also hope, if it proves less damaging, that its presence could signal the virus that causes Covid-19 is mutating to weakness, raising the prospect the pandemic might give way to a more manageable endemic disease stage.

“In our region, it’s still a very low proportion so we’ll have to wait and see what happens,” Surtees said.

Omicron BA.1 began to supplant the Delta variant in Western New York in mid-December. It became the dominant regional strain during Christmas week and now accounts for the vast majority cases not only in the region but worldwide.

Since spring 2020, researchers with the UB Genomics and Bioinformatics Core have sampled thousands of positive PCR tests in one of four labs set up across New York to help build a better understanding of how different variants spread and affect virus-related illness, treatments and vaccines.

Researchers this week began sequencing dozens more positive PCR test samples collected around the region during the last half of January. Results are expected by early next week.

“I think there's reason to be hopeful,” Surtees said earlier this week, “but we don't want to throw everything open and decide everything's over. We've learned multiple times during this pandemic that things can change.”

