Erie County is preparing to borrow $44.47 million as part of its annual package of major construction and renovation projects for county roads, bridges, parks, county-owned buildings and cultural institutions.

Everything from suburban and rural roadway reconstruction and new park playgrounds to unsexy-but-necessary structural and mechanical replacement projects for aging buildings are on the county's construction to-do list. The County Legislature bond resolution would provide money for projects that have been previously approved through the yearly budget process.

Takeaways from the approved $2.1 billion Erie County budget The budget addresses overtime spending concerns and remains under the state tax cap. But personnel increases, both in new jobs and raises, will affect budgets long after the next fiscal year passes.

But bond resolutions sometimes get more scrutiny and discussion from legislators since the county may not borrow money without supermajority support that requires buy-in from the Democrats and Republicans, who are in the minority. This year's list of projects, which were initially to be considered for approval this past week, now remain in committee for further discussion, at the request of the minority caucus.

Below are some of the major capital improvement projects that the county intends to borrow money to complete:

Cultural and community buildings

• $500,000 for the Buffalo Convention Center, for ongoing renovations and upgrades, including ongoing entranceway work, ballroom, meeting room, corridor and climate control improvements.

• $500,000 for county park playgrounds, part of an ongoing effort to replace outdated county playgrounds with new equipment that is accessible to all children.

• $800,000 for Renaissance Commerce Park, part of the ongoing effort to redevelop and improve the usability of the the former Bethlehem Steel industrial and commercial property in Lackawanna.

• $1.07 million for the Youth Detention Facility, to replace climate control and related mechanical systems and upgrade security cameras. These projects would also receive another $1 million in support from state and/or federal aid.

• $2.5 million for SUNY Erie Community College, with another $2.5 million coming from state and/or federal aid, for a variety of ongoing improvements related to the college's master plan.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

• $650,000 for Kleinhans Music Hall to replace many outdated operating and mechanical systems.

• $2 million for the Buffalo & Erie County Central Library, for a roof replacement that could include a "green" roof system and options for public use of roof space.

County road reconstruction

These projects involve major road construction and exclude more minor paving projects that are covered by the county's operating budget.

• $2.02 million to reconstruct Kenmore Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda from Sheridan Drive to Grand Island Boulevard.

• $3.1 million to rehabilitate Abbott and Willet roads in Lackawanna and Hamburg, Abbott Road between Milestrip and Fisher roads, and Willet between McKinley Parkway and Abbott Road.

• $1.7 million to reconstruct Vermont Street in the Town of Holland.

• $3 million for continued reconstruction of Borden Road, from Seneca Creek Road in West Seneca to Broadway in the Village of Depew.

Vehicles and technology

• $7.25 million for new highway and parks vehicles and equipment. This includes $6.75 million for Highway Division equipment like plows, high lifts, tractors, sweepers and mowers; and $500,000 for parks equipment, like garbage trucks and loaders.

• $5 million to replace the county's computer-assisted dispatch and record management systems for all police, fire and Emergency Medical Services agencies, which are part of the county's 911 emergency response systems.