High winds, rain showers and warmer temps Sunday
top story

High wind watch in effect for much of WNY on Sunday
Courtesy of the National Weather Service

The good news is it's going to be close to 60 degrees Sunday.

The bad news: it's going to be really windy and a little rainy.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch for most of Western New York for Sunday morning through the evening. Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming counties are all in the impact zone.

Winds at 25 to 35 mph and gusts up to 65 mph are possible and that could bring down trees and power lines.

"Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles," the weather service warned Saturday.

Forecasters suggested fastening down loose objects or storing them away before Sunday.

The high temperature Sunday could hit the upper 50s. Rain showers are in the forecast on and off overnight and into the morning and then in the later afternoon.

