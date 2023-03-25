Western New York is in for wind gusts as high as 60 mph and flooding and erosion along the Lake Erie shoreline through Sunday.

Damaging winds can blow down trees and power lines, and travel will be difficult particularly for high-profile vehicles, the National Weather Service said.

A high wind warning remains in effect until 5 a.m. Sunday for southern Erie and Chautauqua counties. South winds of 25 to 35 mph are expected, with gusts up to 60 mph, according to the weather service.

The strongest winds will start from the southeast and be confined to near the Thruway through midafternoon.

"Winds will switch to the southwest by 8 p.m. tonight and be a little more widespread," the weather service said in a statement.

A high wind warning is in effect from 6 p.m. today to 5 a.m. Sunday for northern Erie and Niagara counties, with southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, gusting up to 60 mph. The strongest winds will occur from 8 p.m. this evening through 3 a.m. Sunday. The warning extends to Genesee, Wyoming, Orleans and Monroe counties, with gusts over 45 mph today.

A rapid rise in water levels at the eastern end of Lake Erie is expected to result in significant lakeshore flooding, with a flood warning in effect from 8 p.m. today to 8 a.m. Sunday in Erie and Chautauqua counties.

"Flooding is likely along Route 5 in Hamburg, Buffalo Harbor and Canalside, Dunkirk Harbor, and other flood-prone locations. Very high wave action will also result in significant shoreline erosion," the weather service said.