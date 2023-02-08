Damaging winds could cause scattered power outages Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.

A high wind watch is in effect from Thursday evening into Friday morning for Erie, Niagara, Genesee, Orleans and Chautauqua counties.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Southwest winds 30 mph to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph, are possible, according to the weather service.

"Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Scattered power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles," the weather service said.

It will be partly sunny today, with a high near 37. Expect showers Thursday, with a high of 52. A very brief period of spotty freezing rain is possible in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties Thursday morning before temperatures increase and precipitation changes to rain.