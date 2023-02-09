High wind warnings, with potential gusts of up to 60 mph, remain in effect from 7 p.m. tonight until 7 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The southwest winds averaging 30 mph to 40 mph could produce scattered power outages in Erie, Niagara, Genesee, Orleans and Chautauqua counties.

"Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Scattered power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles," the National Weather Service said.

It will be partly sunny today, with Buffalo temperatures expected to increase from 37 degrees at 8 a.m. to a high of 54 degrees, with rain throughout the day.

A brief period of spotty freezing rain is possible in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties Thursday morning before temperatures increase and precipitation changes to rain.