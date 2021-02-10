High-tech Lockport plant may add 160 jobs in two-phase expansion

Trek Inc., an electrical implement manufacturer in Lockport's Harrison Place complex, plans a major expansion with the potential of adding as many as 160 jobs to its payroll.
The company currently employs 127 people in leased space on two floors of Building 4 at the former Harrison Radiator plant on Walnut Street.
Wednesday, Trek, which is owned by Advanced Energy Industries of Denver, applied to the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency for an exemption from paying sales tax on building materials and equipment to be placed in the third floor of Building 4.
It's a 32,000-square-foot space that is to be gutted to make way for what the company calls a "high-voltage center of excellence," part of an $8.2 million expansion and renovation.
"We have a really exciting opportunity to add about 60 more jobs to our Lockport facility," Jake Feldman, director and general manager, told the NCIDA board.
Trek's application promised to create at least 60 new jobs in the next three years, but the project summary said a second phase, costing $4 million to $7 million, could be coming in four to six years that could add another 50 to 100 jobs in Lockport.
The project would allow Trek to bring outsourced manufacturing to Lockport, reducing development costs, lead times and operating expenses, according to an NCIDA project summary. Improvements ranging from new lighting and heating systems to floor finishes also would be made on other floors of the 112-year-old building. Masonry repair, a paint job and awnings are planned for the exterior.
Trek opened a research and development office on Lockport's Canal Street in 2011 and moved its factory from Medina to Harrison Place in 2013. The R&D office has since moved to Harrison Place.
The sales tax exemption is estimated to last a year and save Trek $396,600. The application said the company will self-fund the Lockport project.
Advanced Energy reported Wednesday that its 2020 sales of $1.42 billion represented a 79% increase from 2019. The company reported $201 million in net profits and $483 million in cash and marketable securities on hand.
Two weeks ago, the New York Power Authority allotted 350 kilowatts of low-cost electricity for the Trek project.
The NCIDA board is expected to vote on the sales tax incentive March 10, after a public hearing, yet to be scheduled.
That timeline also applies to a request for property tax and sales tax breaks to assist a planned expansion of the Tecmotiv USA plant on James Avenue in Niagara Falls.
The applicant is Cerrone Estate Properties of Youngstown. It owns the building and leases it to Tecmotiv, which employs 55 people, upgrading, modifying and manufacturing parts for military vehicles.
The company, seeing increased demand for its products, plans a $1.78 million project to expand the size of the plant from 20,000 square feet to 44,000 square feet. Ten jobs would be added in the next three years.
Reduced property taxes, a sales tax exemption of building materials and equipment, and a mortgage recording tax exemption would reduce costs by an estimated $807,552.
Tecmotiv has leased the plant since it was built in 1996 and plans to extend the lease for another 10 years, the NCIDA application said.
Tecmotiv, which also has a plant in Concord, Ont., was acquired in 2019 by RedNest Partners of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and Admiral Capital Group of New York City.