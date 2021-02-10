High-tech Lockport plant may add 160 jobs in two-phase expansion

Trek Inc., an electrical implement manufacturer in Lockport's Harrison Place complex, plans a major expansion with the potential of adding as many as 160 jobs to its payroll.

The company currently employs 127 people in leased space on two floors of Building 4 at the former Harrison Radiator plant on Walnut Street.

Wednesday, Trek, which is owned by Advanced Energy Industries of Denver, applied to the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency for an exemption from paying sales tax on building materials and equipment to be placed in the third floor of Building 4.

It's a 32,000-square-foot space that is to be gutted to make way for what the company calls a "high-voltage center of excellence," part of an $8.2 million expansion and renovation.

"We have a really exciting opportunity to add about 60 more jobs to our Lockport facility," Jake Feldman, director and general manager, told the NCIDA board.

Trek's application promised to create at least 60 new jobs in the next three years, but the project summary said a second phase, costing $4 million to $7 million, could be coming in four to six years that could add another 50 to 100 jobs in Lockport.