High court ruling in 1980 presidential race figures in Buffalo mayoral election litigation

They could then pursue what’s known as a Purcell principle argument, taken from a Supreme Court reversal of a 2006 U.S. Court of Appeals decision to block an Arizona voter ID law, Donahue said.

In the case, Purcell v. Gonzalez, the high court ruled that election rules shouldn’t be changed by courts shortly before an election because it could confuse voters and create problems for election officials trying to administer the process.

“The election is about two months away, so it’s a good question of whether that would apply at this point. But it’s something that I would potentially raise,” he said.

Election administrators need to finalize ballots this week and soon will be tasked with sending out absentee ballots for overseas and military personnel, Donahue said.

“They have a lot of deadlines that are coming up. Two months may sound like a lot, but given that people vote in different ways now, it’s an issue,” he said.

Donahue said it’s possible that higher court decisions won’t be made until after the Board of Elections already has printed and mailed out absentee ballots, potentially creating more problems down the road if they reverse earlier decisions.