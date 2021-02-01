Higgins suggests proposal to keep part of Skyway for pedestrians, bicyclists

Rep. Brian Higgins has called for the Skyway's removal for years.

So it might seem a little strange that five months after the state Department of Transportation, with the support of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, revealed plans to do just that, Higgins now wants the state to consider retaining a portion of the aging, concrete behemoth.

To be sure, Higgins does not want vehicular traffic on the Skyway. But he is concerned about access to the Outer Harbor from downtown, and thinks a proposal by the Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture, released today, may be a good place to start.

The proposal calls for keeping most of the superstructure, which stands 110-feet-tall at its highest, for pedestrian and bicycle use and as an observation deck. The Campaign for Greater Buffalo, whose motto is "Preserve Wonderment," has a new name for the reimagined structure: the Cloudwalk.

"The DOT needs to give serious consideration to this, and to the general issue of access from downtown Buffalo to the Outer Harbor," Higgins said. "If they have a better idea, they should advance it and let it be evaluated."