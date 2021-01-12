Higgins pushes three different means of removing Trump while Reed resists

Higgins acknowledged that the vote on the 25th amendment was a symbolic gesture without the power to prompt Pence to act. That being the case, Higgins said the House will move on immediately to a vote to impeach Trump on a charge of "incitement of insurrection" for his role in rallying protesters who sacked the Capitol on Jan. 6.

"If you oppose Donald Trump's impeachment after he incited a riot at the U.S. Capitol, you're either wrong or you're weak, and you may be both," Higgins said.

Higgins also said he would be interested in any effort to remove Trump under the 14th amendment, which bars people from holding federal or state office if they "have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the (Constitution), or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof."

That clause does not spell out how to remove an officeholder who incites an insurrection while in office, but Higgins said it is possible that Congress would consider a measure in the coming days that accuses Trump of violating his oath and that tries to remove him via the 14th amendment.

Reed mentioned the 14th amendment possibility, too, in an op-ed he wrote for the New York Times on Monday, in which he spelled out options for punishing Trump that stop short of impeachment.