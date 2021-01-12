Higgins pushes three different means of removing Trump while Reed resists

WASHINGTON – Rep. Brian Higgins thinks President Trump needs to be removed from office as soon as possible by any means necessary, and that is why he is interested in pursuing three possible means of doing so.
Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, said he is cosponsoring a resolution to be voted on Tuesday that recommends that Vice President Mike Pence convene the Cabinet to remove Trump from office via the 25th amendment.
Higgins is also a sponsor of the impeachment resolution that the House will consider Wednesday, and he said there is growing interest in possibly removing Trump using an obscure provision of the 14th amendment.
And while Republican Reps. Chris Jacobs, of Orchard Park, and Tom Reed, of Corning, are rejecting moves aimed at ousting the president, Higgins is offering a full-throated argument for removing Trump only days before the Jan. 20 end of his term.
"The thing that is most troubling and most clear and compelling is that the president incited an insurrection against Congress and the United States Capitol, the essence of American democracy," Higgins said. "And that is a very grave offense."
In a telephone interview the Orchard Park Republican offered his most detailed comments yet about votes he took after the Capitol riot that prompted seven Democratic state legislators to call for his resignation.
Higgins said he strongly backs the resolution to be voted on pushing Pence to act using the 25th amendment, which allows the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to issue a declaration that the president is "unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office."
Higgins acknowledged that the vote on the 25th amendment was a symbolic gesture without the power to prompt Pence to act. That being the case, Higgins said the House will move on immediately to a vote to impeach Trump on a charge of "incitement of insurrection" for his role in rallying protesters who sacked the Capitol on Jan. 6.
"If you oppose Donald Trump's impeachment after he incited a riot at the U.S. Capitol, you're either wrong or you're weak, and you may be both," Higgins said.
Higgins also said he would be interested in any effort to remove Trump under the 14th amendment, which bars people from holding federal or state office if they "have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the (Constitution), or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof."
That clause does not spell out how to remove an officeholder who incites an insurrection while in office, but Higgins said it is possible that Congress would consider a measure in the coming days that accuses Trump of violating his oath and that tries to remove him via the 14th amendment.
Reed mentioned the 14th amendment possibility, too, in an op-ed he wrote for the New York Times on Monday, in which he spelled out options for punishing Trump that stop short of impeachment.
"Such options include censure, criminal proceedings and actions under the 14th Amendment, after a complete and thorough investigation into the events leading up to the assault on the Capitol," Reed said, adding that he and some of his colleagues plan to introduce a measure that aims to censure the president.
That censure resolution is likely to go nowhere, however, because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is refusing to consider it. CNN reported that in a conference call with lawmakers Monday, Pelosi termed censuring Trump "an abdication" of the House's responsibility to fully punish Trump.
Reed, like Jacobs, rejected Trump's impeachment as a step too far.
"Most important, there is inadequate time to reasonably investigate, present and debate articles of impeachment," given that Trump is scheduled to leave office Jan. 20, Reed said in the Times. "Rushing through the substantive and procedural requirements for such a monumental action will directly diminish the validity of impeachment."
Reed also argued impeachment would only further inflame Trump's supporters.
"It may even provide excuses and delusional incentives for those who would incite further violence," Reed wrote.