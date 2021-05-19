Higgins: Let Canadians come to NY for vaccinations

Border shutdown to be extended again, but with hope of reopening soon "We know that before we get back to normal, cases need to be under control and over 75% of people need to be vaccinated for us to start loosening things in Canada," Trudeau said.

Canada's vaccination effort has been catching up to that of the U.S., but that is partly because the nation has prioritized getting first doses of the two-shot regimens into the largest possible number of arms. So whereas Americans are getting their second shots on schedule – three weeks after the first Pfizer shot and four after the first Moderna shot – Canadians have to wait for months for another dose.

Devon Weber, founder of a group called Let Us Reunite that is pushing the two nations to ease border crossing restrictions, is among those waiting. Weber, an American living in Montreal, had her first shot May 11, but isn't scheduled to have her second until Aug. 31.

"My 88-year-old grandmother-in-law still doesn't have a second shot here in Canada," said Weber, who will fly to New York and get her second shot there in three weeks. She qualifies for doing so because she is an American citizen, and New York currently restricts vaccinations to American citizens and residents.

