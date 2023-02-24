In a letter to President Biden and the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Friday, Democratic U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins of Buffalo and Rep. Nick Langworthy of Amherst both requested that FEMA recognize the December blizzard as a snowstorm of record and support granting New York State a Major Disaster Declaration that includes snow assistance.

Forty-seven Western New York residents were killed when a blizzard descended on the area on Dec. 23 and didn't let up until early Christmas morning. The storm also caused multimillions of dollars in property damage.

In the letter, Higgins and Langworthy specifically requested public assistance for Erie and Niagara counties, among others, and also snow assistance for Erie and Niagara and other counties to "reimburse localities for snow removal operations." They also asked for additional funeral assistance and crisis counseling for residents of Erie and Niagara counties.

Earlier this month, Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz met with Biden while in Washington, D.C., for a National Association of Counties conference to urge the president to declare the blizzard a "major disaster," which would free up millions more in FEMA reimbursement for storm response and clean-up efforts by local governments, if approved.