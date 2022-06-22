Higgins, Jacobs cast doubt on Biden proposal for gas tax holiday

WASHINGTON – Rep. Brian Higgins of Buffalo and Rep. Chris Jacobs of Orchard Park on Wednesday joined lawmakers from both parties who cast doubts on whether President Biden's proposed three-month gas tax holiday would actually do any good.

“There is no doubt that Americans are feeling the pinch of rising prices on essential items, including gasoline, but I am not confident that a federal gas tax holiday is the best way to deliver tangible relief to the American people," Higgins, a Democrat, said in a statement. “Big oil companies are constraining the supply and stealing the savings associated with state and local tax breaks that should be passed down to consumers. There is no promise that this wouldn’t continue with a federal gas tax holiday."

Gas tax suspension offered only fleeting relief as prices near $5 a gallon As of Wednesday, the average price for a gallon of regular gas reached $4.90 in the Buffalo Niagara region, according to AAA for Western and Central New York.

To prove his point, Higgins included with his statement a GasBuddy.com chart that showed that gas prices in Buffalo have not fallen substantially in recent weeks even though the state started a six-month gas-tax holiday from its 16-cent-per-gallon gas tax on June 1. In addition, Erie County has suspended its gas tax, a move that should save consumers about 11 cents a gallon.

The chart also shows crude oil prices falling, indicating that oil companies are not passing those savings on to consumers.

Jacobs, a Republican, also expressed some doubts about whether Biden's proposed gas tax holiday would do any good.

“I am not convinced suspending the gas tax will pass any savings onto consumers and it certainly will not address the root causes of their pain at the pump," he said. "This proposal is a band-aid for Biden’s failed policies."

In criticizing the Biden proposal, Higgins and Jacobs joined a long list of lawmakers who expressed everything from skepticism to disdain regarding the idea. That's noteworthy because Congress must approve any gas tax holiday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, offered a noncommittal statement about the proposal.

"We will see where the consensus lies on a path forward for the president's proposal in the House and the Senate," she said.

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell dismissed the proposed gas tax holiday as a gimmick, saying: “A recent study of past gas tax holidays found that less than 20% of the amount ends up lowering actual prices at the pump. In other words, lifting the 18.4 cent gas tax would mean lowering Americans’ gas prices by just 3 or 4 cents."

Higgins said he was concerned that the gas tax holiday could conceivably reduce funding for federal infrastructure projects. As an alternative, he proposed a tax credit whereby consumers would be given an advance on the tax refunds they would receive next year, to get cash in the hands of consumers to use as they see fit in these inflationary times.

Biden has attributed much of the run-up in gas prices to the shutoff of oil supplies from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, but Jacobs said the president bears blame for discouraging domestic oil production.

"The way to bring down costs is boost domestic production, and until the president does that, everything else is a gimmick," Jacobs said.

