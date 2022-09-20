Higgins hopeful Canada will soon lift restrictions on U.S. citizens crossing northern border

Rep. Brian Higgins is hopeful that the Canadian government will, over the next few weeks, move toward lifting its stringent travel requirements for U.S. citizens crossing the border into Canada and, possibly, make masks and the glitchy ArriveCan mobile app for air travelers voluntary.

The Democratic congressman said Monday that a bilateral meeting of U.S. lawmakers and members of the Canadian parliament on Sept. 14 revealed a consensus in support of urging the administration of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to end rigorous and sometimes contradictory preclearance requirements on Americans crossing the northern border.

"As of June, if you came into Canada on a plane or train, you weren't required to be vaccinated. ... If you're in a car, you are," said Higgins Monday in a brief telephone interview with The Buffalo News. "Why does the mode of transportation determine who should and shouldn't be vaccinated?"

Higgins said he also is urging the Department of Homeland Security on the U.S. side to lift its Covid-19 vaccination requirement.

"We're at a point where the president announced the pandemic is over. I don't know that I quite agree with that, but we are in a final phase of a pandemic that will require people being vigilant and doing the right thing on behalf of themselves and their families," said Higgins.

"Restrictions have been in place for 2½ years, and it has hurt both the United States and Canada relative to our life qualities, but also the economics of our border communities. From June of 2019 to June of 2022, traffic is down at the bridges by 40%," he added.

Higgins also said that he and other members of the United States-Canada Inter-Parliamentary Group agreed that, as a public health monitoring tool, Canada’s sometimes unreliable ArriveCan app, may have outlived its usefulness.

"Well, it shouldn't be mandatory, because you know what's happening here is we're all economic actors. If we're confident, we move. If we're not, we don't. I think what's happening with the reduction of cross border vehicular traffic is that people have adjusted their economic behavior to avoid the bridge altogether, to avoid going over to Canada, and Canadians into the United States," said Higgins.

That new pattern of behavior does not bode well for the economic well-being of communities along the international border, he said.

"But that has been the consequence of restrictions that have been in place for 2½ years," Higgins added.

The congressman said his office regularly receives calls from Western New Yorkers who are "frustrated and confused by the technology and frequently changing, disjointed requirements for crossing between the U.S. and Canada." As a result, he said, they bypass the uncertainty and hassle altogether.

"It's time to acknowledge that we have been restricted relative to our movement between the U.S. and Canadian border for 2½ years," said Higgins. "It's time to get back to, as much as possible and as safely as possible, to where we were."