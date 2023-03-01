Rep. Brian Higgins is calling for a federal investigation after some residents reported seeing flames on an eastbound Norfolk Southern train traveling through a North Buffalo neighborhood on Feb. 13.

He is also "demanding" that the railroad conduct an investigation, too.

Residents say flames were shooting from Norfolk Southern train going through Buffalo Two people say flames came out of an eastbound Norfolk Southern train as it passed through N…

"I'm calling on Norfolk Southern and the Secretary of Transportation to investigate what occurred and provide an explanation," said Higgins, D-Buffalo. "At the very least, an explanation is required, in writing, so it can either be accepted or challenged."

Norfolk Southern denies there was a fire. In an initial one-sentence statement to The News, the company said, without attribution, "We have no reports of a car on fire." The company, asked for more information, sent a later statement that suggested what was seen could have been "rail grinding," which appears as sparks at ground level as a rail car goes over the tracks.

Since then, Norfolk Southern, the nation's fourth largest freight company, has ignored requests from The News asking how the freight company reached its conclusion that there was no fire that night.

Norfolk Southern has come under intense criticism since a train derailed on Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio, releasing highly toxic chemicals into the environment.

Higgins blasted Norfork Southern for its seemingly indifferent response.

"Reports in The Buffalo News detail a completely inadequate response by Norfolk Southern," Higgins wrote on March 1 to Alan Shaw, Norfolk Southern's president and CEO. "This is a gross abdication of Norfolk Southern's responsibilities as a freight rail operator, and shows horrifying disregard for potential consequences in our communities.

"The recent incident in East Palestine, Ohio, provides a nightmarish illustration of what may occur as the result of a rail disaster. To think that my community could suffer a similar catastrophe is unimaginable."

Higgins also chastised Norfolk Southern for failing to be more responsive to public concerns.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Higgins, in his letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, urged the department to hold the freight rail industry accountable to responding to employee and bystander concerns, and to promote clear methods to register concerns and complaints.

Higgins also called for the enactment of "the strictest freight rail safety regulations possible" to protect the health and safety of communities the trains pass through.

"I'm happy to hear Congressman Higgins calling for this investigation," Delaware Council Member Joel Feroleto said. "I'm also concerned about these reports, and I support this 100%."

Buffalo resident George Trimper said he doesn't believe Norfolk Southern's claim that there wasn't a fire that night.

Trimper said he was heading home from a trip to Target when, stopped for a red light at Delaware and Linden avenues, he saw flames coming from the top of one of the rail cars passing over the railroad bridge.

"I saw a huge container of open flame shooting up in the air, " Trimper said. "I was stunned. Why would a train be traveling with an open flame?"

Asked if what he saw may have been something other than a fire, he dismissed that out of hand.

"There is no question in my mind," he said.

Trimper said he was also concerned about a smell he believed the rail car was emitting.

"It was a distinct smell, and it wasn't wood or charcoal," he said. "It smelled like some kind of chemical fire, maybe an oil fire."

Jean Dickson, a retired University at Buffalo librarian, and her friend Phil Banaszak say they saw a rail car on fire from Dickson's Crescent Avenue home as the train moved along the Beltline tracks at 10:18 p.m. that Monday night.

"Phil said, 'Look at that!' " Dickson said. "I looked, and sure enough, we both saw flames 4 feet high coming from the top of what appeared to be a box car, maybe two or three cars behind the engine.

"One of my concerns is that a flame could ignite a tank car like the ones in Ohio," Dickson said.

Two seconds-long videos recorded on security cameras from two other homes on Crescent appear to show flames as the train passes through the dark, but are inconclusive.