Heyward Patterson remembered as a good man who helped because he wanted to

The State Tabernacle Church of God held its weekly service Sunday morning. People in attendance sang, stomped and clapped, praising God.

They did so with heavy hearts as Heyward Patterson, 68, a usual at the church for over a decade, wasn’t in his usual spot at the parking lot door to welcome people in, escort them to their seats and more. Also known as Deacon Patterson, Tenny Boy, Boy Tenny, or just Tenny, he was one of the 10 people killed in the Tops shooting less than 24 hours earlier.

Patterson was at Tops working as a jitney driver, a job he’s done for years, picking shoppers up and driving them home.

“He was just an outgoing person,” Tirzah, Patterson’s wife since 2009, said. “He was an all-around person, with a good heart, good spirit, very mild, and a sense of humor. He was the best deacon here; we had an excellent deacon. He’s going to be missed in this area and at home. He was a good man.”

The multi-hour service at the church was strong, with music being heard from the outside. Members of the Patterson family were in attendance for the service, seated near the front. They shared smiles, hugs and conversations with those there to remember a man that who part in activities because he wanted to, not because he had to.

Along with escorting people home, Patterson was Pastor Russell C. Bell’s armor-bearer, who would volunteer to clean the church every Saturday, and was prominent in the soup kitchen. His wife said he didn’t think he was more important than anyone, and would proudly cook for the homeless community, engage in conversation with them as if he knew them for the years, and give them a ride if needed.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Photos: Vigil at Tops Markets the morning after Buffalo's worst mass shooting Memorials, residents, police and lawmakers came to Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo on Sunday, May 15, 2022, the morning after a gu…

“He would give the shirt off his back,” Tirzah Patterson said. “That’s who he is. He wouldn’t hurt anybody. Whatever he had, he’d give it to you. You ask, he’ll give it. If he don’t got it, he’ll make a way to get it or send you to the person that can give it to you. He’s going to be missed a lot.”

Patterson was a man of the community. There wasn’t anything he wasn’t willing to do to better his community, Bell said. As a faith-based man, he felt it was his calling to give a helping hand to others and do things out the kindness of his heart.

“He anticipates our needs; if he thinks we need it, he’ll get it,” said Bell, State Tabernacle’s Pastor since 2007. "I praise God for him. He’s certainly going to be missed. One of the leading deacons here at our church, and it's just such a horrible thing that happened.

“We’re going to remember him in the spirit in which he was. He loved to sing, loved to minister, loved to encourage people, he just loved people. We’re going to certainly miss that about him. Our community has certainly suffered a loss with the loss of him.”

Bell’s wife, First Lady Tracey, who identified herself as Tizrah Patterson’s best friend, said she is remembering the deacon as a man of faith and as a public servant.

“Deacon was truly a man of God,” Tracey said. “Not only was he a deacon, but he was also a good friend. A good friend to the church, a good friend to the community. We loved him so much."

Coverage of this story is being provided free to all readers. Please support our journalism and the newsroom providing this coverage by subscribing to The Buffalo News.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.