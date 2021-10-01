Heroin dealer who arranged sales on Facebook pleads guilty

A Jamestown man pleaded guilty Friday to federal drug trafficking charges after prosecutors said he used Facebook to broker drug deals and arrange drops that in at least one case led to a fatal overdose.

Brendan Farver, 26, pleaded guilty before Senior U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute – and distributing – heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Police said Farver used social media to connect with his drug contacts to arrange sales between dealers, and to procure drugs for himself. In one instance, police traced a drug sale of Farver's to an individual identified in court documents as "K.T." Police said Farver sold K.T. heroin laced with fentanyl. The following morning, Jamestown police were called to the same residence, where K.T. was found dead of an overdose.

Farver's sentencing is scheduled for May 25, at which point he faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison and a $1 million fine.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.