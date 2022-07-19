 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Here's what's coming to Buffalo's waterfront at $110 million remake of Centennial Park

  • Updated
  • 0
Ralph Wilson Park

Mary Wilson, widow of Ralph C. Wilson, sits in the front row between Marvetta Malcolm, left, and David Egner, president and CEO of Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, during a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Ralph Wilson Park, formerly LaSalle Park, in Buffalo, July 19, 2022. 

 Libby March / Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

A groundbreaking ceremony at Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park on Buffalo's waterfront on Tuesday heralded big things to come.

The former LaSalle Park will be transformed in phases over the next several years at an estimated cost of $110 million in public and private dollars.

Last month, Gilbane Building Co., a company whose projects include the expansion of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, was selected to also be the project manager for the park. The Providence, R.I.-based company, with offices in upstate New York, is in preconstruction planning for the project in consultation with the Ralph Wilson Park Conservatory and the City of Buffalo.

The park is expected to be completed in late 2025.

Ralph Wilson Park

Vaeda Ferrer, 7, considers what to draw on a fence poster after attending a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Ralph Wilson Park, formerly LaSalle Park, with her grandmother, Cathy Rivera in Buffalo July 19, 2022. Vaeda is a cheerleader in the West Side Little League football and cheer, which utilizes the park.

Here's what's coming:

• Topographical changes to what is a flat park that include a sledding hill and "great lawn."

People are also reading…

• An inlet at the park's southern end providing habitat restoration, public access and a more resilient shoreline to protect the park from higher lake levels and severe weather. A Buffalo Blueway stop further north will feature a paddle sport launch.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

• A 2½-acre playground geared for education, exploration and adventure.

• A new bridge across the I-190 into Lower West Side neighborhoods.

• New ballfields, including one hardball, four little league and softball diamonds, and two soccer fields.

• Walking trails and new landscaping.

Work is going to begin first on the bridge, the inlet and the ballfields. It will take months and likely into 2023 before any of the projects are near completion.

Ralph Wilson Park

Flags promoting the new Ralph Wilson Park are prepared for a a groundbreaking ceremony for the new park, formerly LaSalle Park in Buffalo  July 19, 2022.

Andy Rabb, the city's deputy parks commissioner, said the public should expect to see construction fences up this summer.

While much attention has been on the public benefits to the park, there will also be substantial environmental improvements.

The environmental improvements will also help restore degraded fish and wildlife habitats in the area, said Basil Seggos, commissioner of the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, working with the Environmental Protection Agency, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Great Lakes Commission, will secure $10 million for the coastal work, with the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation providing a $5 million match.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News. 

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Class action lawsuit claims Skittles are 'unfit for consumption,' but why?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News